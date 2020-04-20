Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 9,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $481.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

