Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.05

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 157046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.23, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38.

About Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

