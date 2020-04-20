Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.44. 140,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.