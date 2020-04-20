Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after purchasing an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.