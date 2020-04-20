Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.21. 14,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

