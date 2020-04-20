Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35,715.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.62. 35,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

