Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,908. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

