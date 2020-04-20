Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $232.12. 87,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.