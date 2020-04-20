Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,934,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 98,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

