Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $175.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.