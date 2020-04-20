Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,425,000 after buying an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.39. 956,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,000,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

