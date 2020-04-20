Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,575 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,978,000 after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,612,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91.

