Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $112.11. 2,169,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.