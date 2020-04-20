USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.10-4.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.10-$4.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USNA stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $615,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,889.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

