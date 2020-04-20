Unobtanium (UNO) Market Cap Hits $11.03 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $507.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $54.62 or 0.00788569 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.03235133 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,016 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

