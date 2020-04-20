Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UVRBF stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Universal Robina has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

