Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $12.76 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. ValuEngine lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

