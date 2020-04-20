UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,466. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

