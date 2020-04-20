United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up approximately 4.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

