United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 4.2% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,709. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

