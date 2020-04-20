Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIA. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.33 ($58.53).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

