UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.39 ($14.41).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

