UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.10 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.39 ($14.41).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

