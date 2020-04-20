UGAS Price Hits $0.0138 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.04538946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014381 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.