Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 805 ($10.59).

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDG. Barclays increased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

UDG traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 619.50 ($8.15). The stock had a trading volume of 704,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 618.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 740.46. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

