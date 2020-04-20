UBS Group Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $63.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 305,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.