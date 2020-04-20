UBS Group Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $63.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.
RCI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 305,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
