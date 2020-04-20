UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 61 ($0.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, March 30th.

LON:PURP opened at GBX 36.58 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. Purplebricks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.95).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

