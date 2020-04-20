UBS Group Reiterates “€65.50” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

UBS Group set a €65.50 ($76.16) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.56 ($79.72).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €54.95 ($63.90) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 12-month high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

