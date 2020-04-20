UBS Group Reiterates €4.40 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.58).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €5.49 ($6.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.36. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.