UBS Group Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.78 ($50.91).

EPA BNP opened at €25.47 ($29.62) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.24. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

