UBS Group Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.09).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.