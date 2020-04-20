UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 398 ($5.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.50 ($4.45).

HTG opened at GBX 188.24 ($2.48) on Thursday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 148.90 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.77. The company has a market cap of $300.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

