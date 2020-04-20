UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 183.38 ($2.41).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 108.88 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.20. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

