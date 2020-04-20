Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 16,265,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $0.46 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $986.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.57.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.