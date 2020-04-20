TTC (TTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $392,142.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. TTC has a market cap of $8.50 million and $392,142.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.04538946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00065470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014381 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 876,179,808 coins and its circulating supply is 419,154,652 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

