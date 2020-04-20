TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

