Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 669,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,836,015. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

