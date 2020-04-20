TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 236,640 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.29. 15,270,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

