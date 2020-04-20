TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 101,469 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,469 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,792,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 141,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

