TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,810,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 314,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.80. 463,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769,188. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $134.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

