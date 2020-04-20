TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 606.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,731 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after buying an additional 990,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,974,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,032,000 after buying an additional 625,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,739,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 352,474 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 1,801,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

