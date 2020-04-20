TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,679 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.16 on Monday, reaching $78.04. 19,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

