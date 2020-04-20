TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after buying an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after buying an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after buying an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. 1,036,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,375,443. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

