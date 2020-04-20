TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. 13,663,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.