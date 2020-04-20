TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,711. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
