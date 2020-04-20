TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 24,957 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 874.2% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,323,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

