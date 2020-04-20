Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRVG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Get Trivago alerts:

TRVG stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.07. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.