TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 315,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000.

Shares of TTAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.21. 7,109 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

