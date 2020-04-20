Trifast (LON:TRI) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital lowered Trifast to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.74).

Shares of LON:TRI opened at GBX 120 ($1.58) on Friday. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $147.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.43.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

