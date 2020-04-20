Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after buying an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.43. 959,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

